Amarinder Lashes Out at Kejriwal for ‘Double Speak’ on Farm Bills

After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accused his counterpart in Punjab of “stopping to low-level politics” and joining hands with the BJP over the issue of the farmers protest, Amarinder Singh lashed out at Kejriwal later on Wednesday, 2 December, saying that the CM was avoiding facing the fact that he had failed to protect the famers.
The Chief Minister’s Office said that Kejriwal was “stooping to shamelessly low level of politics & indulging in brazen double-speak in a desperate bid to wriggle out of his own failure to protect the interests of the farming community.”
Earlier, Kejriwal had said that, “Punjab Chief Minister has made allegations against me that I have passed the black laws in Delhi. How can he do such a low-level politics in this fragile situation?” referring to media reports that the Delhi government notified the controversial agriculture laws passed by NDA government in the Assembly.
“The reason behind Captain Sahab's allegation is that we did not allow the nine stadiums in Delhi to be converted into jails,” Kejriwal added.
Last week, the Delhi Police had sought the AAP government’s approval to turn nine stadiums into temporary detention centres for the farmers, which Kejriwal had denied.
On Tuesday, the Punjab Unit of AAP had accused CM Amarinder of joining hands with the BJP, claiming that they had done so “to make completely false allegations” against the Delhi government.
The Punjab Chief Minister had then said, "Do they have no shame? They failed to pass any amendment in the Delhi Assembly to negate the central laws, as was done in Punjab. And now they have officially notified the agricultural legislations. The party's true intent and affiliation has been exposed.”
Kejriwal has backed the farmers’ cause while closing the Delhi borders due to the COVID-19 crisis.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)
