Most Number of AIIMS Under Modi Govt? Here’s the Full Picture

A viral infograph claims that maximum number of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were built under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, followed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and that only one was built under the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

While it is true that PM Modi announced setting up of 15 AIIMS, Vajpayee announced six and Singh announced one, the viral infograph shows a misleading picture as it does not factor in the governments who helped setting up those institutes.

For instance, Vajpayee announced six AIIMS but they were established under the UPA government in 2012 and the work on some of those continued post 2014 when the government changed. The one AIIMS announced under the UPA-government is still not fully functional and of the 15 AIIMS which were announced by PM Modi, several remain under various stages of construction.