How to Search for Hospital Beds, Oxygen Cylinders on Twitter?

In a bid to help coronavirus patients and their relatives find hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and other resources, Twitter has modified its 'advanced search option' on Friday, 23 April.

As India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, lakhs of Indians are frantically looking up COVID-related resources on the microblogging platform, where users are posting requests and updating lists to enable faster access to resources.

Outlining the features of the advanced search option, Twitter says it can “help you filter fields like a specific hashtag, time period, or Tweets from a particular account."