How to Search for Hospital Beds, Oxygen Cylinders on Twitter?

(Photo: IANS)
In a bid to help coronavirus patients and their relatives find hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and other resources, Twitter has modified its 'advanced search option' on Friday, 23 April.
As India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, lakhs of Indians are frantically looking up COVID-related resources on the microblogging platform, where users are posting requests and updating lists to enable faster access to resources.
Outlining the features of the advanced search option, Twitter says it can “help you filter fields like a specific hashtag, time period, or Tweets from a particular account."
Twitter’s new advanced search option can help you filter for fields like a specific hashtag, time period
In order to enable advanced search option follow these steps:
To search for relevant COVID resources, go to Twitter and click on the advanced search option. For instance, if you're looking for plasma leads in Delhi, below are the steps to follow.
Following the same steps, Twitter users can also search for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and other COVID resources.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined