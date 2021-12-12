Mortal Remains of Bravehearts Who Died in IAF Chopper Crash, Reach Home

Lance Naik B Sai Teja's Funeral held in Andhra Pradesh's Chittor
(Photo: The Quint)
Mortal remains of the bravehearts that died in the tragic Mi-17 V5 chopper crash, which also saw the death of CDS Bipin Rawat, reached their respective hometowns, to be handed over to their family members.
Lance Naik B Sai Teja's funeral was held amidst a flurry of waving national flags and chants of 'Jai' in his applause, in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor District.
His mortal remains were sent to his hometown from Bengaluru Command Hospital.
Lance Naik B Sai Teja, a 27-year-old security personnel, was employed as PSO for the CDS. He was from Eguva Regada village of Kurabalakota mandal in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh.
Lance Naik B Sai Teja
Belonging to a family of farmers, Teja joined the Indian Armed Services in 2013, The New Indian Express reported. His brother, Mahesh is also a jawan in the Indian Army.
He is survived by his wife, two children and his parents.
The Mortal remains of Naik Gursewak Singh were taken to his native village of Dode Sodhian in Tarn Taran district in Punjab from Amritsar Air Force station.
Officials have said that his last rites will be conducted in his hometown with military honours, The Economic Times reported.
Naik Gursewak Singh
Singh is survived by his wife, Jaspreet Kaur, two daughters aged 9 and 7 and a 3-year-old son, Times of India reported.
In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, tributes poured in for Naik Jitendra Kumar as his mortal remains reached the city. The remains are yet to reach his hometown.
Naik Jitendra Kumar.
Naik Jitendra Kumar, who hailed from Dhamanda village in Sehore district and belonged to 3 Para SF, was also a PSO to General Rawat. He served in the army for eight years.
A day after late CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika, were cremated in Delhi Cantonment's Brar Square, the ashes of the deceased were immersed at Haridwar by their daughters on Saturday, 11 December.
Meanwhile, the body of martyr Prithvi Singh Chauhan reached Agra on 11 December. The last farewell to the martyr was given with guard of honour. Chauhan's 9-year-old son Aviraj gave fire to his father.
The mortal remains of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh were brought to his native place in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.