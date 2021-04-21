‘More Data Needed’: Is Covaxin Effective Against Variants?

He added, “If the Indian government feels that the double mutant might be an important vaccine candidate, this is regulatory, the government has to take the decision, not a manufacturer. There is flexibility." The final decision would be in the hands of the government he said.

So far, there is no data on if the vaccine will work against the double mutant.

"I don't want people to bug me saying you said one week...it takes time for us because it has to work in BSL 3 (Biosafety level 3). We are very serious about it, how do we need to put the regulatory people in the game and change the strain quickly? We don't want a vaccine which doesn't work,” he added.