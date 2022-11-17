'Morbi Bridge Reopened Without Permission': Civic Body Tells Gujarat High Court

Zala was later suspended from his post on 4 November.

The municipal body also claimed that due to Diwali holidays there was a huge rush of people on the suspension bridge on the day of collapse.

"The company had issued tickets to many visitors during the entire day, out of which, about more than 300 persons were reported to have been allowed by ticket window operators and security personnel of the company to visit the said bridge around 6.30 pm from both the ends of the bridge, which has been reported to have caused the unfortunate incident of collapse of the said bridge, because of which 135 people lost their lives," the affidavit stated.

Earlier, investigating officer PA Zala, Deputy Superintendent of Morbi Police, told The Quint on 2 November that the security staff and ticket collectors appointed by Oreva were not trained to handle crowds.

"They (security staff and ticket collectors arrested by Morbi Police) said that they weren't informed about how many people can be allowed on the bridge at any given point of time. There were no security equipment at the spot, including life saving guards, life boats, and life jackets," Zala had claimed.