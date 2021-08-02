Monsoon Update: Rainfall in Aug & Sept Likely To Be Normal, Says IMD

Image used for representational purpose.
(Photo: IANS/PIB)
Rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half (August to September period) South-West monsoon season is most likely to be normal with a tendency to be on the positive side of the normal.
Monthly rainfall for August is most likely to be normal – 94 to 106 percent of Long Period Average (LPA) – India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said.
He was addressing a virtual press conference to declare southwest monsoon rainfall forecast for the second half of the season and for August.
The LPA of the August to September period rainfall over the country as a whole for 1961-2010 is 428.3 mm. The IMD said this year, it expects the rainfall to be 95 to 105 percent of the LPA for August to September.
The spatial distribution suggests that below normal to normal rainfall is likely over many parts of the northwest, east and northeast parts of the country and normal to above normal rainfall is most likely to be experienced over most parts of peninsular India and adjacent central India, Mahapatra said.
The spatial distribution of probabilistic forecasts for tercile categories (above normal, normal and below normal) for the August rainfall suggests that below normal to normal rainfall is likely over many areas of central India and some areas over northwest India.
July witnessed very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.5 mm) events at 567 stations of IMD across India while 112 stations witnessed extremely heavy rainfall events (more than 204.5 mm). In July 2020, 90 stations witnessed extremely heavy rainfall while 447 witnessed very heavy rainfall, IMD data showed.
This year, the IMD has adopted a new strategy for issuing monthly and seasonal operational forecasts for the southwest monsoon rainfall over the country by modifying the existing two-stage forecasting strategy.
The new strategy is based on the existing statistical forecasting system and the newly developed Multi-Model Ensemble (MME) based forecasting system.
Accordingly, IMD had issued the first stage forecast for the 2021 southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country on 16 April and the first update for the forecast on 1 June.
IMD had also issued the monthly forecast outlook for June rainfall over the country along with the update forecast on 1 June and that for the July rainfall on 1 July.
IMD will issue the forecast for September month rainfall towards the end of August or beginning of September 2021.
(This story has been edited for length and clarity.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined