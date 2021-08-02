Monsoon Update: Rainfall in Aug & Sept Likely To Be Normal, Says IMD

Rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half (August to September period) South-West monsoon season is most likely to be normal with a tendency to be on the positive side of the normal.

Monthly rainfall for August is most likely to be normal – 94 to 106 percent of Long Period Average (LPA) – India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said.

He was addressing a virtual press conference to declare southwest monsoon rainfall forecast for the second half of the season and for August.