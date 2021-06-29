Monsoon Session of Parliament Likely From 19 July to 13 August

The Monsoon Session would come after a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the Monsoon Session of Parliament be held from 19 July to 13 August, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, 29 June.
The Monsoon Session would come after a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, with daily cases having peaked at more than four lakh and deaths at more than 4,000. The wave was marked by a crippling shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen, and essential medicines.
Lockdowns were imposed in most states across the country. With cases having been on the decline for the last couple of weeks, restrictions are being eased.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined