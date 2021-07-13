Monsoon Hits Delhi, Several Areas See Heavy Rainfall, Waterlogging

Heavy rainfall was seen in Delhi as monsoon set in. Representational photo.
Bringing a long-awaited respite from the heat, monsoon finally set in over Delhi on Tuesday, 13 July, with the National Capital witnessing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts.
The onset of monsoon in Delhi is over 16 days behind usual date of onset, making it the most-delayed in 19 years, as per IMD.
"The monsoon has arrived in Delhi," senior IMD scientist K Jenamani said after a spell of rains drenched parts of South Delhi, according to PTI.
On Tuesday morning, the IMD predicted that a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and its adjoining areas, including Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Noida, Loni Dehat and Faridabad.
Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), noted that while the monsoon conditions had been prevailing in the national capital over the last few days, the weather agency had been waiting for rainfall to declare the onset of monsoon.
He further noted that rainfall had been observed in the areas adjoining the Capital city over the last few days.
(With inputs from PTI.)
Published: 13 Jul 2021,09:16 AM IST