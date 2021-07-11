Delhi Unlocks Further in July: See What's Allowed, What Isn't

Yes you can.

However, the number of people at a wedding, whether at home or at a courtroom, cannot be more than 20 people. Important to mention that, if you decide to go you must follow all protocols.

Now, weddings that are being organised at banquet halls or hotels, have a maximum capacity of 50 people. Again, strict compliance of appropriate behaviour like washing of hands, social distancing, wearing masks, etc must be followed.

The responsibility of this, according to the guidelines, lies on the owners of the banquet or marriage halls.