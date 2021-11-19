Modi Repeals Farm Laws After a Year of Protests. Who Paid The Price?

They were subjected to a vicious fake news campaign, were vilified by media, called 'terrorists', 'anti-nationals' and 'khalistanis', were beaten with sticks, rods and water cannons for demanding their rights and were even allegedly mowed down by a speeding car belonging to a sitting cabinet minister's son.

On 19 November, at 9 am, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government will roll back the three contentious farm laws, his decision came at a price — one paid by the agitating farmers and their families.

Here's a recap of what transpired in this yearlong struggle and the actual cost of farmers' protest: