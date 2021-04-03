MK Stalin Censures Modi, DMK Approaches EC Following I-T Raids

Meanwhile, the DMK also complained to the Election Commission of India, alleging that tax officials had entered Senthamarai's residence forcibly.

In their complaint to the poll body, the party said, "The income tax department has been used as a sword and as a pawn in the hands of the ruling BJP party and there are no reasons as to why these searches are being conducted few days before the election date viz 6.4.2021," IANS quoted.

This is the second instance of tax raids ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls, which is an electoral contest between the ruling AIADMK, comprising of the the BJP and opposition DMK.

In March, senior DMK leader and candidate EV Velu was also raided on the basis of "credible inputs of cash movement". I-T officials claimed that a large amount of cash was seized from the leader.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls on 6 April, and the results will be declared on 2 May.