Details of Missing Gujarat Family Matches With 4 Found Frozen to Death in Canada

As per reports, the family was on their route to cross into the US and was caught between a human smuggling operation.
Photo: IANS
A day after reports emerged that the family of four Indians that froze to death at the United States-Canada border was from a village in Gujarat, Dingucha village of Kalol Tehsil in Gandhinagar district became the centre of attention.
According to The Indian Express, police showed up at the village on Saturday, 22 January, and contacted a man whose family members had recently travelled to Canada and who are now missing.
A resident of the village said he was unable to contact his relatives who recently left for Canada, reported PTI. The man's family was anxious over reports that a family of four Indians, including an infant, froze to death on the Canadian side of the United States-Canada border on Wednesday, 19 January.
As per the reports, the family was part of a group of 11 individuals from Gujarat who were on their route to cross into the US as part of a human smuggling operation but froze to death in a failed crossing attempt during a blizzard.
One Jagdish Patel had recently left for Canada along with his wife and two children. His cousin, Jaswant Patel, said the family in Gujarat's Kalol taluka was worried as they had not been able to contact them.
The residents of the village who knew the family said they had flown to Canada on visitor visas last Monday and had not been in contact with their relatives since Wednesday, which is the same day the four bodies were found near Emerson town in Manitoba, Canada.
Gandhinagar Collector Kuldeep Arya told PTI that he had learnt about a family from Dingucha village going to Canada. However, he said that he had not received any information regarding those who had been killed or if they belonged to the said village. He also said that there had been no official communication from either the Ministry of External Affairs or Union Home Ministry on the matter.
Meanwhile, KK Desai, police inspector, Kalol Taluka police station, told The Indian Express:
Amritbhai Vakil (69), a relative of the missing family, also told the daily:
"I visited their house on Friday and congratulated the man's father, saying that his son and daughter-in-law were about to build new lives, and there was nothing to worry. He told me that he was unable to contact them. On Saturday, I heard about the dead Indian family on TV."
(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)