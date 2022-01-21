Family of 4 Found Frozen to Death Along US-Canada Border, Believed To Be Indian

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar later took to social media and said he was 'shocked' by the news.
Photo: Accessed by The Quint
In a heart-wrenching development, Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Thursday, 20 January, revealed that a family of four, believed to be of Indian origin, died from exposure to extreme cold weather conditions on the Canadian side of the United States (US)-Canada border on Wednesday.
In their official statement, the RCMP said that the deceased were found 10 km east of the town of Emerson, around 12 km away from the border.
On Thursday, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy broke the news to the press saying, "What I am about to share is going to be difficult for many people to hear."
Reacting to the tragedy, Dr S Jaishankar stated:
"It's a grave tragedy. An Indian consular team is travelling today from Consulate General of India, Toronto to Manitoba to coordinate and help. We'll work with Canadian authorities to investigate these disturbing events," High Commissioner of India to Canada Ajay Bisaria was quoted as saying.
India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, also reportedly spoke on the matter and said they were in touch with US authorities on their ongoing investigation. He added that a team from the Consulate General of India in Chicago was scheduled to travel to Minnesota to provide any assistance required.
According to the US Customs and Border Protection officials and media reports, the individuals were attempting to cross into the US.
The statement released on Thursday read:
MacLatchy indicated that as per the RCMP, the four people were connected to a group that was apprehended on the US side of the border, PTI reported.
"The RCMP will be conducting a thorough investigation and is working in close collaboration with US Customs and Border Protection and the US Department of Homeland Security," the statement read further.
In the Department of Justice press release, it was noted that Shand was transporting undocumented Indian nationals in a white van.
US law enforcement further encountered five more Indian nationals, less than a kilometre south of the Canadian border, approaching the direction on which Shand was arrested, the release indicated.
The group of five had reportedly been walking for 11 hours and were expecting to be picked up by someone.
Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, office of the Minister of Public Safety expressed their "shock" and "sadness" at the tragic deaths of the four people, and offered condolences to their loved ones.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)