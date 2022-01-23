Family Found Frozen to Death Along US-Canada Border Hailed From Gujarat Village

The group of five had reportedly been walking for 11 hours and was expecting to be picked up by someone. One of them possessed a backpack that he was carrying for the family of four, but the group had separated from each other during the night.

Further, Stanley added, “One of the Indian nationals provided limited information to Border Patrol…he reported that he paid a significant amount of money to enter Canada from India under fraudulently obtained student visa. He did not intend to study in Canada but rather illegally to enter the United States”, Indian Express reported.