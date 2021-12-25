Right-Wing Activists Allegedly Disrupt Christmas Prayers in Gurugram

A group of men, purportedly right-wing activists, allegedly barged inside a church in Gurugram's Pataudi on Friday, 24 December, disrupted the prayers and raised 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans, reported PTI.

As per the news agency, a video shows the men entering the church and pushing the choir members down from the stage.

While the police has not received any complaint yet, a local pastor told the news agency that the incident was scary with children present in the church.