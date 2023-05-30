Minor Sikh Boy Lynched on Suspicion of Theft in Parbhani, 2 Others Critical

On Saturday, 27 May, two minors Arun Singh (15) and Kirpal Singh (14) and their relative Gora Singh, were allegedly beaten up by a mob in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on the suspicion of being thieves. One of the minors - Kirpal Singh - has succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place near Ukhlad village in Parbhani district. They victims belong to the Sikligar Sikh community.

The Quint has accessed a copy of the FIR registered in the case.