In MP, 12-Year-Old Boy Asked To Pay Rs 2.9 Lakh as 'Recovery for Damages'

In Madhya Pradesh's Khargone a minor boy was sent 'damage recovery notice' of 2.9 Lakh for allegedly causing damage and robbing during the communal clashes which broke out in April 2022.
Photo altered by Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint
Reporter: Wahid Khan
Producer: Vishnukant Tiwari
Video Editors:
Mohd Irshad Alam
Abhishek Sharma
Senior Editor: Rohit Khanna
34-year-old Kaman Khan* (name changed to protect identity) sat down on the floor in his house in Madhya Pradesh's far-flung district Khargone as he continued shifting gazes from a notice he had received to his 12-year-old son whom the notice was addressed.
The notice was sent to his son by a claims tribunal set up under the new law named Madhya Pradesh Prevention and Recovery of Damages to Public Property Act to settle civil claims of damages during the riots.
On the occasion of Ram Navami, on 10 April, a man was killed and 50 others were injured in the communal clash in Khargone, which erupted after a few people allegedly threw stones at a Ram Navami procession.
Over 55 "illegal structures" were demolished by the district administration while taking action against the alleged stone-pelters and the accused.
In July 2022 Kaman Khan's neighbours claimed Rs 4.8 lakh from him and Rs 2.9 lakh from his 12-year old son accusing them of damaging and robbing their properties during the riots.
Talking to The Quint, Kaman Khan said:
The child who came to know about the notices after hearing his worried parents talk about it said that he is unsure of what it means but he knows that he has been asked to pay 2.9 lakh rupees in connection with the riots.
After the family received the notices of 'recovery for damages,' they sought legal relief and filed a petition in the high court's Indore bench where the bench directed them to take up their objections with the tribunal itself.
Ashhar Warsi, the advocate from the Kaman Khan's side on the issue while talking to The Quint claimed that the tribunal is working arbitrarily and without applying the essentials of the law.
The claims tribunal, however, rejected their objections citing this as a 'civil recovery.'
343 complaints were registered at the claims tribunal after the Ram Navami clashes in Khargone, of which 34 claims were accepted by the tribunal.
So far it has settled six claims – four by Hindus and two by Muslims. Over Rs 7 lakh have been recovered from 50 people.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)