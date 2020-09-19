Over 3K Ceasefire Violations Along LOC by Pakistan in 2020: MoD

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed on Wednesday amid ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Data by the Ministry of Defence has reportedly revealed that there have been 3,186 instances of ceasefire violations in the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region between 1 January and 7 September 2020.

Responding to a query in Rajya Sabha, MoS Defence Shripad Naik also said that there were 242 incidents of cross-border firing in the Jammu region between 1 January to 31 August, along the international border with Pakistan, reported NDTV. Naik added that appropriate retaliation was carried out by the Army and the BSF to the ceasefire violations.

Since the 2003 ceasefire agreement, this is reportedly the highest number of violations in a single year. The Indian Army allegedly suffered eight deaths and two non-fatal casualties in the instances recorded till 7 September.

NDTV reported that 2,432 ceasefire violations were recorded up to June this year and the number of violations showed a dip as both countries battle the COVID-19 crisis. The number is much higher than the 2,000 violations reportedly recorded in 2019. The most recent ceasefire violation was reported from J&K's Rajouri district on 7 September.