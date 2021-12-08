Defence Min To Brief Parliament on Crash of Chopper Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is slated to brief the parliament on Wednesday, 8 December, regarding the crash of an army chopper carrying the Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu.

Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members were on board the Mi-series chopper, which crashed in Coonoor.

Singh is reported to have already briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue and a meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is presently underway.