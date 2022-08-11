3 Soldiers Killed as Militants Try To Infiltrate Camp in J&K's Rajouri

Representational image.
In a militant attack 25 km from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday, 11 August, two militants carried out an attack on an Army company operating base, killing three soldiers and injuring two. Both the militants were gunned down.
"Both the terrorists have been killed while three (of our) own troops have lost their lives. The operations are in progress," Indian Army officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The militants had attempted to enter an Army camp in Rajouri with the suspected intention of carrying out a suicide attack, which led to a gunfight, PTI reported.
"Someone tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal. Sentry challenged and exchange of fire took place," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh stated.
Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and additional troops have been deployed.
This attack comes days before Independence Day celebrations, due to which security has been beefed up across the country.
Earlier, the police had said that the terrorists were trapped at the encounter site, and were engaging in a gunfight.
