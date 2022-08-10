3 LeT Terrorists, Including Rahul Bhat's Killer, Trapped in Encounter in J&K

Three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), including the killer of government employee Rahul Bhat and singer Amreen Bhat, are trapped in an encounter that is underway at Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Wednesday, 10 August.
(Representative photo: PTI)
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Waterhail in Khansahib area of the district following information about the presence of terrorists.
"Three terrorists of terror outfit LeT (TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat," ADGP Kashmir said in a statement.
Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora in Budgam on 12 May. The Kashmiri Pandit community had held massive protests against the killing of Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11.
Bhat was also popular on YouTube and Instagram, having over 25,000 and 14,000 followers on the two social media platforms respectively.
Meanwhile, an IED weighing approximately 25 to 30 kgs was recovered near Tahab Crossing on circular road in Pulwama by the police and security forces, averting a major tragedy.
