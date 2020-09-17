Three Militants & 1 Civilian Killed in Encounter in Srinagar

A CRPF officer has also been injured during the encounter. The Quint Image used for representational purposes only. | (Photo: IANS) India A CRPF officer has also been injured during the encounter.

Three militants were killed and a civilian died in an encounter that started on the morning of Thursday, 17 September, in Srinagar 's Batmaloo area, reported IANS.

“Three terrorists have been killed in the encounter,” Inspector General (IG) Kashmir Vijay Kumar told IANS.

According to IANS, a CRPF commandant leading the operation was injured while a woman, Kausar Riyaz, was killed in the exchange of fire.



The militants were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, reported ANI, citing Jammu and Kashmir Police. Further, according to J&K police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were found in their possession.

What Had Happened?

Acting on a credible intelligence input regarding the presence of three militants in Firdousabad, Batmaloo and Srinagar, J&K police jointly launched a cordon and search operation at 3:00 am on Thursday morning.

At 3:15 am, the party zeroed in on the target house, and upon finding the closed gate, a CRPF soldier scaled the wall and entered into the house from its rear, reported Hindustan Times. One of the militants hiding inside opened fire on the party when Rahul Mathur, Deputy Comdt, was shot in his upper chest and abdomen, according to Hindustan Times. Mathur is reported to have immediately retaliated and gunned down the militant on spot. The injured officer was immediately evacuated to the Hospital of Army in Srinagar, where he is in a critical condition.

The joint room intervention teams of the CRPF and JKP resumed their operation and in the ensuing exchange of fire, two more militants were killed by the joint forces. A civilian, who was on her way to a bakery on early Thursday morning, lost her life in the crossfire. Additional troops have been rushed to the spot to contain the stone-pelting. A CRPF constable has been seriously injured during the stone-pelting. However, the situation is now under control.