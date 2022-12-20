Investment in J&K Fell 55% in 4 Years, Abrogation Year Was the Worst: MHA Data

Investment in Jammu and Kashmir has declined by over half in the last four years, data released by the Ministry of Home Affairs has revealed.

The total investment in 2021-22 was Rs 376.76 crore, down from Rs 412.74 crore in 2020-21 and a massive drop of 55 percent from Rs 840.55 crore in 2017-18, according to data provided by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on 13 December.

Rai gave this data in response to a question from MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Ramapati Ram Tripathi and Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.