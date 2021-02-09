MHA Seeks Volunteers to Flag ‘Anti-National’ Content: Reports

Lawyers and activists have noted that there is no legal clarity on what constitutes an ‘anti-national content or activity’, and the Centre has a history of using provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to either detain those accused of such acts.

A senior lawyer dealing with cybercrime cases told The Indian Express, “There are multiple aspects to this notification. Firstly, there are no legal definitions of anti-national content or activity, either by the government or the judiciary. That is one big grey area. Secondly, giving people the option to report fellow citizens gives too much power without adequate checks and balances. What if I report you and get it reported by multiple people to settle my differences with you?”

Author and human rights activist Harsh Mander expressed his disapproval of the government-sanctioned initiative, calling it ‘dangerous’ and pointing out that if local people are encouraged to be informers, it blurs the line between officials and vigilante groups.