100 Million Card Details Leaked To Dark Web In Juspay Data Breach 

Personal details such as email ids, full names, phone numbers,and debit and credit card details of over a 100 million users of Juspay has been breached by a hacker who posted the data for sale on the dark web, discovered a cyber-researcher last week.
The Bangalore start-up processes transactions from Amazon, MakeMyTrip, Swiggy, Uber, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other well-used applications in India and had announced the data breach in August of 2020.
He apparently discovered it was done by a hacker who was trying to approach buyers on Telegram in exchange for Bitcoin payments, reported NDTV. Rajaharia told Business Insider that the seller demanded $8,000 in Bitcoin to purchase the data.
The data leak could make card holders prone to phishing scam where users may be conned into revealing private information like OTPs or PINs, said Rajaharia to Business Insider.
(With inputs from Business Insider and NDTV Gadgets)
