MHA Hands Over Jammu Air Force Station Attack Case to NIA

Security personnel patrol after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, 29 June, handed over the Jammu Air Force Station attack case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station on Sunday.
(With inputs from ANI.)
Published: 29 Jun 2021,09:43 AM IST