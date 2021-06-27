Two Low Intensity Explosions Reported at Jammu Air Force Station

Image of IAF logo used for representation purpose.
Two low-intensity explosions were reported early in the morning on Sunday, 27 June, said the Indian Air Force. The explosions reportedly took place in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.
Tweeting that a probe is underway, IAF informed:
One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.
There was no damage to any equipment.
According to ANI, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding the incident. Air Marshal Singh, on his part, is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation.
Meanwhile ANI quoted sources as saying that two drones were used to carry out the explosions.
