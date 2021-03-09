False Assertions: India Laments Farmers’ Protest Debate in UK Parl

During the debate, a group comprising approximately a dozen cross-party members of the British Parliament discussed the alleged “use of force” against those protesting the agricultural reforms in India and scribes being targeted for reporting the protests.

According to PTI, British government minister deputed to respond to the debate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Minister Nigel Adams reiterated the government line, that agricultural reforms are a "domestic matter" for India, but also said that the close UK-India relationship did not hinder the UK in any way from raising difficult issues with India.