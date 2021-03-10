Bharat Bandh on 26 March as Farmer Protests Complete 4 Months

Farm leader Buta Singh Burgill spoke at the Singhu border and said, "We will observe a complete Bharat bandh on 26 March, when our protest against the three farm laws completes four months. The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening,” PTI reported.

He also said that trade unions and farmers will protest against the hike in fuel prices and privatisation of railways on 15 March, and on 19 march, the protesting farmers will observe "Mandi Bachao-Kheti Bachao" day.

Farmers leaders have also said that copies of new farm laws will be burnt during ‘Holika Dahan’ on 28 March, PTI reported.