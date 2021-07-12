Mehul Choksi Gets Interim Bail, Can Travel to Antigua for Treatment

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi was given interim bail by the Dominica High Court on medical grounds on Monday, 12 July, allowing him to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for treatment.

The interim bail has been granted till he is certified fit to travel, after which he has to return to Dominica, news agency ANI reported.

Choksi is wanted in India in a case of loan fraud worth around Rs 13,500 crore centred around the state-run Punjab National Bank. Both Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, the other key accused in the PNB scam, had fled India in January 2018 before the CBI could file a case against them.