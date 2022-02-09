MediaOne Moves Division Bench Against Kerala HC Order Upholding I&B Ministry Ban

A day earlier, the high court had extended its interim order for one more day, which had put on hold the implementation of the Centre’s ban on MediaOne’s telecast.

The Centre, however, has refused to state what the concerns raised by MHA were, and also contended that a party cannot insist on observing natural justice principles in a situation involving national security, Bar and Bench reported.

Justice N Nagaresh had also declined to keep his order in abeyance for a few days to enable the channel to appeal against it, saying since national security was involved, he was not inclined to grant any such relief, news agency PTI reported.

This is not the first time that the news channel was directed to stop its broadcast. In 2020, the channel was first forced to suspend its broadcast for 48 hours for its extensive coverage of the Delhi riots.