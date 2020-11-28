Media Must Verify Foreign Content Before Publishing: Press Council

The Press Council of India (PCI) has advised media to verify contents from a foreign publication before publishing in an Indian newspaper. The advisory issued on Wednesday, 25 November, goes on to say that “publish foreign extracts in Indian newspapers with due verification as the reporter, publisher and editor of such newspaper shall be responsible for the contents, irrespective of the source from which it is received”.

The advisory said the PCI has “considered references received by the government from various quarters about the responsibility of Indian newspapers in publishing foreign content”.

Editors Guild Protests Press Council's Advisory

The Editors Guild Of India (EGI) on Saturday, 28 November said that it is “perturbed” by the recent advisory from the PCI. “Editors Guild urges the PCI, which should be committed to press freedom, to withdraw this advisory immediately,” the Guild said in a statement.