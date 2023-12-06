'Close Meat Shops, Stalls Serving Non-Veg Food': BJP MLAs in UP, Rajasthan

Gurjar has a history of forcefully shutting down meat shops in his constituency. In October 2021, the MLA went around forcing shop owners to down their shutters. In a video that went viral, he was seen saying that roosters would not be sold in his constituency. He also allegedly threatened shop owners selling poultry.

In another video, Gurjar was heard telling a poultry shop owner, "Listen, stop all this and run away or you will go to jail. Won't get bail at any price."

Last year, in March, he sparked a controversy by calling for a "blanket ban" on meat shops in Loni. He warned officials that they would be held responsible if meat shops are found operational in his constituency.