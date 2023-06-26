'Beaten With Metal Rods': 1 Lynched in Nashik Over Suspicion of Carrying Beef

In a second shocking incident from Maharashtra's Nashik this month, one man was lynched and another was seriously injured on Saturday, 24 June after vigilantes attacked them on the suspicion of smuggling beef.

The incident took place late Saturday night in Nashik's Ghoti police station limits when Afaan Abdul Majeed Ansari and Nasir Shaikh were traveling to Mumbai in a car and were intercepted by 15-20 unknown men.

The two men were then beaten by the vigilantes using "metal rods and wooden sticks," the complaint filed with the police said.

What unfolded after the attack: While both victims were alive when the police rescued them, Ansari succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital, sources told The Quint.