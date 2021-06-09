‘7 Days Were Hell’: MC Kode’s Mother Relieved As He is Found in MP

“I feel on top of the world. These seven days were literally like hell, like a journey to hell. We had no clue if this would end or not and suddenly we got this news. I can not even begin to tell you how happy and relieved I am that my son is alive and fine and going to be back,” Deepa Tiwari, MC Kode’s mother, speaks to The Quint a short while after being told that her son would be brought back to Delhi by the morning of 10 June from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district.
Tiwari does not know how or why Aditya was found in Jabalpur. “I do not know why he was found there, I have not spoken to him yet. I only got to know when a police officer called, he did not provide details of how he was tracked to Jabalpur. I will know better later,” she said.
Critical of social media trolling that deeply impacted her son’s health, not only her but all of MC Kode’s friends are relieved that their worst fears have been put to rest. They are happy, some are shocked and even surprised but the overwhelming emotion is one of being grateful.
We spoke to his mother and his friends who feel they played a crucial role in creating buzz which eventually led the police to take cognisance of the complaint, file an FIR and eventually find him.
“I think the police has done a very good job. I want to thank the police from the bottom of my heart,” Tiwari says.
Continuing to speak, she says, “I have to tell you one more thing. We absolutely must do something about trolling and threatening on social media. This is just not done you know? You can not abuse someone and create a scenario where a person is forced to say that it is over,” she says. Tiwari had appealed to her son to return while he was missing.
Specifically referring to Twitter and Instagram where Kode got continuous hate, and continues to, she says:
When we inquired about Kode’s mental health and how he will be after returning to Delhi, as the hate shall continue, she said her son is very strong. “Aditya is mentally very strong but yes I am going to suggest that he could go for therapy sessions as he has been through so much hate in the last few days. However he is a 22 year old so it has to be his choice. We will do whatever we can,” Tiwari said.
She says they are going to try everything, talk about everything and suggest everything but the last call is his own. “Let’s just focus on resting and eating well for now,” she says.
One of Kode’s close friends 22-year-old Kaveri* who is a singer (names of all his friends changed to protect identity) wrote to this reporter, “Kode’s mum just called me a few minutes back to inform me that he is found. Both of us were in tears as this is such a big relief for us. He should be back home tomorrow morning.”
Another friend, 19-year-old Jagatveer* who is a performing artist said he was glad. “I am just happy that he is alive for now, just that.”
Both Kaveri and Jagavteer were part of a WhatsApp group that was formed before Kode fell off the grid on 2 June. Then they were discussing strategies to counter the hate against him, but after his message they started to look for him. From the same night they went to all the bridges of Yamuna to look for him, as his message hinted he was there. They sent each other regular updates with photos and also visited night shelters, gurudwaras and bridges for days.
After attempts of sincere searching they started a campaign to get a complaint registered. Finally his mother, who Kode was not living with for the last year, wrote to the police and a complaint was registered on 5 June. Kode’s father had committed suicide. This is when his friends now started writing emails to police officials urging them to find their friend.
Days into the ‘e-mail campaign’ (as they called it) which also started fizzling out, some showed signs of losing hope while others continued to post of hope.
Now again, on the evening of 9 June, exactly a week after Kode fell off the group the same WhatsApp group is being bombarded with sighs, relief and excitement.
Abhimanyu*, another performing artists based out of Delhi and a friend of Kode who has performed with him, said he was glad that Kode decided to save himself. “Even till a few hours before there were people constantly putting stories about him, some of them seemed like they had lost hope. No matter what he will continue to get the support from us,” he said.
Concerned about his mental health, Kaveri* said:
Abhimanyu hopes this experience will make Kode stronger than he was ever before.
His friends are aware that there is a worry of complaints registered against him, “Yes, anything can happen. We do not know about what will happen. The hate has obviously not stopped and doubt it will anytime soon,” Abhimanyu said.
