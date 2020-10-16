Mathura Court Admits Krishna Janmabhoomi Plea

The court of district judge Sadhna Rani Thakur has fixed 18 November as the next date of hearing in the case. The mosque in question was built in the 17th century. According to petitioners, it was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

A local court in Mathura on Friday, 16 October, admitted a plea that seeks to remove a mosque adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi. The court of district judge Sadhna Rani Thakur has fixed 18 November as the next date of hearing in the case. Earlier in October, a civil court in Mathura had dismissed a plea seeking order to remove the Shahi Idgah Mosque. The petitioner had alleged that it was built over Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Mathura is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The mosque in question was built in the 17th century. According to petitioners, it was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple. Meanwhile, in a separate case, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had ruled, in 2019, that the disputed land in Ayodhya be given for construction of a temple, while an alternate plot would be allotted for the construction of a mosque.