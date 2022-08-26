Fierce Blaze Engulfs Factory in Noida, No Casualties Reported So Far

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fierce Blaze Engulfs Factory in Noida, No Casualties Reported So Far

The factory was located in Noida's Sector 80 under the Phase 2 police station limits.
Image used for representational purposes only.

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purposes only.</p></div>

A fire broke out at a factory in Noida's Sector 80 on Thursday night, 25 August, following which at least a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far but goods worth lakhs were burnt to ashes, India Today reported.

The fire spread to the top of the tin shed of the factory, which is located under the Phase 2 police station limits.

"Efforts are on to douse the fire. Local police along with firefighters are at the spot," Arun Kumar Singh, the chief fire officer (CFO) for Gautam Budh Nagar, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier at 10 pm on Wednesday, 24 August, a huge fire broke out on the second floor of a mobile godown in Patparganj Industrial Area in New Delhi.

(With inputs from India Today and ANI.)

