Fierce Blaze Engulfs Factory in Noida, No Casualties Reported So Far

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
A fire broke out at a factory in Noida's Sector 80 on Thursday night, 25 August, following which at least a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
No casualties have been reported so far but goods worth lakhs were burnt to ashes, India Today reported.
The fire spread to the top of the tin shed of the factory, which is located under the Phase 2 police station limits.
Earlier at 10 pm on Wednesday, 24 August, a huge fire broke out on the second floor of a mobile godown in Patparganj Industrial Area in New Delhi.
(With inputs from India Today and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)