Martyrs' Day 2024: Check History & Significance of Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi

Martyrs' Day 2024: Know the date, history and significance of Shaheed Diwas, Punyatithi of Mahatma Gandhi
(Photo: iStock)
Martyr's Day or Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024: Today, the country celebrates Martyrs' Day 2024. The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is 30 January. He was shot and killed by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, on 30 January 1948, while he was on his way to address an evening prayer meeting at Birla Bhavan, Delhi.
Mahatma Gandhi is known as the 'Father of the Nation'. He led the freedom movement in India and emphasised the use of non-violent and peaceful methods to fight the British rule.
Martyr's Day or Punyatithi of Mahatma Gandhi is observed on 30 January. It is also known as Shaheed Diwas. It is recognized to commemorate the death anniversary of Gandhiji, who was shot dead by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, on 30 January 1948.
Every year, 30 January is observed as a sad day in India as the country mourns the death of Mahatma Gandhi known as Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi. The International Day of Non-Violence is also celebrated on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on 2 October. This day is dedicated to promoting non-violent ways of conflict resolution and peace.
Mahatma Gandhi's message of non-violence and peace has influenced people not just in India but also abroad. He was a visionary leader who always fought for the rights of the poor and marginalised people. His death marks the end of an era in India.
