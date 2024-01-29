Martyrs' Day 2024: Check History & Significance of Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi

Every year, 30 January is observed as a sad day in India as the country mourns the death of Mahatma Gandhi known as Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi. The International Day of Non-Violence is also celebrated on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on 2 October. This day is dedicated to promoting non-violent ways of conflict resolution and peace.

Mahatma Gandhi's message of non-violence and peace has influenced people not just in India but also abroad. He was a visionary leader who always fought for the rights of the poor and marginalised people. His death marks the end of an era in India.

