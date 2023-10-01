Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 10 Interesting Facts About Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 10 lesser know interesting facts about Gandhiji.
(Photo: iStock)
Gandhi Jayanti 2023 Interesting & Lesser Known Facts About Gandhiji: Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on 2 October. The day is recognised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as 'Bapu' was born on 2 October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. He dedicated his entire life in fighting for the freedom of India and promoted the values of non-violence.
Gandhi Jayanti is recognised as National Holiday in the country, and is celebrated with honour, respect, zeal, and enthusiasm. Gandhiji was a nationalist, political ethicist, and a lawyer. His struggle for independence is commendable, and must be remembered always,
Let us find out some interesting facts about Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
The birthday of Mahatma Gandhi on 2 October is also celebrated as International Day of Nonviolence across the globe to commemorate the non-violence policy of Gandhiji.
Despite being nominated for Nobel Prize five times, Gandhiji never won this award.
During his early childhood days, Gandhiji was an introvert, and would avoid talking to people.
Gandhiji was listed as 'Person of the year' in Times Magazine in 1930.
Prior to taking the vows of celibacy, Mahatma Gandhi already has four sons.
Gandhiji was killed in the former garden of Birla House.
Mahatma Gandhi fought for the rights of untouchables and lower caste people. He entitled them as 'Harijans', which means 'Children of God.'
The title 'Mahatma' was given to Gandhiji by the famous poet Rabindranath Tagore.
The funeral of Gandhiji was held with great respect, gratitude, and reverence. It was 8 kms long, which clearly indicated the love of people for him.
Mahatma Gandhi was married during his teenage to Kasturbha Gandhi, who was 14 years old.
