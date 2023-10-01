Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 10 Interesting Facts About Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2023 Interesting & Lesser Known Facts About Gandhiji: Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on 2 October. The day is recognised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as 'Bapu' was born on 2 October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. He dedicated his entire life in fighting for the freedom of India and promoted the values of non-violence.

Gandhi Jayanti is recognised as National Holiday in the country, and is celebrated with honour, respect, zeal, and enthusiasm. Gandhiji was a nationalist, political ethicist, and a lawyer. His struggle for independence is commendable, and must be remembered always,

Let us find out some interesting facts about Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.