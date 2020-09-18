Married Mumbai Man Elopes With Lover, Tells Family He Has COVID-19

He was brought back to Mumbai on 15 September. The Quint Image used for representational purpose. | (Photo: The Quint) India He was brought back to Mumbai on 15 September.

A 28-year-old man from Navi Mumbai, who went missing in July after telling his wife he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, was found on Tuesday, 15 September. Police said he had eloped with his lover to Indore in July.

Before going missing, Manish Mishra, a supervisor, employed with a clearing agent at JNPT, had made a dramatic call to his wife on 24 July and said: “My coronavirus test report has come out to be positive. I can’t live anymore.”

His wife called her brother for help after the call and based on his advice, a missing person's report was filed by the family. In the investigation that followed, Mishra's bike, helmet, bag and keys were found at a road in Vashi's Sector 17.

The investigators then started scanning CCTV footage and forwarded his pictures to police departments of other states in India.

“We got the first lead through CCTV footage in Airoli, where he could be seen travelling in a car with a woman… We learnt that he was in an extramarital affair and was staying in Indore with his girlfriend, following which we sent a team and brought him back to Navi Mumbai,” Inspector Sanjay Dhumal told The Indian Express.

Also read: Village Elder in Andhra Assaults Minor Girl Who Eloped With Cousin

(With inputs from The Indian Express)