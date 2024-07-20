Why Do Sewer Deaths Still Happen in India?

The Act adds that “whoever contravenes the provisions of Section 7 shall for the first contravention be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to 200,000 rupees or with both, and for any subsequent contravention with imprisonment which may extend to five years or with fine which may extend to 500,000 rupees, or with both.”

Despite this Act being in place, between 2018 and November 2023, 443 manual scavengers were reported killed, according to a document from the Indian Parliament in December. The same document also states that a 2018 survey found 44,217 manual scavengers in India.

So, why do manual scavengers exist and why do sewer deaths happen in India?