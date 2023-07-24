Multimedia Immersive: The Reality of Manual Scavenging in India

What does the law say?

The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 prohibits the employment of manual scavengers by making it punishable, and provides for the rehabilitation of their families.

How does the law define manual scavenging?

"It defines manual scavenging as manually cleaning, carrying, disposing off, or otherwise handling in any manner, human excreta in an insanitary latrine or in an open drain or pit into which the human excreta from the insanitary latrines is disposed off, or on a railway track or in such other spaces or premise."

But what's the confusion around sewer cleaners?

The act says that a person engaged or employed to clean excreta with the help of such devices and using such protective gear, as the Central government may notify, shall not be deemed to be a 'manual scavenger'.

Reality check

On paper, sanitation contractors mention that they have provided safety gear.

In reality, very often a handkerchief masked around the mouth passes off as the only "protective gear".

The sewer cleaner is given little or no protective gear at all, and therefore doesn't get counted officially as a 'manual scavenger'.

Now, do you see through the government's denial?

In 2021, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale told the Lok Sabha that two surveys had been conducted, in 2013 and in 2018, to identify manual scavengers and 58,098 manual scavengers were identified.

But while providing these statistics, he also claimed that now there are no reports of people engaged in manual scavenging as defined in the 2013 Act.