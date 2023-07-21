Hellhole: Why Manual Scavenging Still Exists 30 Years After India Banned It

According to government data, at least 300 people have been killed in the last 5 years while doing hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks. But Wilson claimed the conviction rate is low. He explained, “They don’t look at what the crime is. They look at which community the crime has happened.”



“If a Dalit is a victim, the judgment also becomes an ‘untouchable’ judgment. They think Dalits should be happy with a small compensation. They think it is intrinsic to the community. Till the time caste and patriarchy are entrenched in their minds, we can’t expect a judgment from them,” added Wilson.

Akhilesh also mentioned a loophole in the 2013 Prohibition of Employment of Manual Scavengers (PEMSR) Act, which causes several cases to fall outside the Act's purview.