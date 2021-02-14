Chased Away From Chhattisgarh, Are Maoists Shifting Base to MP?  

In what could signal an attempt to shift their base from Chhattisgarh, two suspected Maoists, including a woman, were gunned down by police in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district on the night of 12 February, where they had allegedly gone to recruit new members.
While the woman has been identified woman as Savita, three firearms, including a SLR, have been recovered from the duo so far.
Police say the two suspected Maoists were in the district – that shares its border with Chhattisgarh – to recruit new members. Nine other Maoists had reportedly accompanied them in a bid to regain control over a lost territory.
Interestingly, in the last four months alone, the Balaghat police have killed five suspected Maoists in Madhya Pradesh.
In addition to it, heavy crossfire had erupted between police and Maoists in Mandla district on the night of 28 January this year.
The fire-exchange took place in an area near the MP-Chhattisgarh border, which is reportedly used by the Maoists to cross over from one state to another. During that incident, the Maoists fled after 100 rounds of bullets were fired by both sides.
Speaking to The Quint, Balaghat Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari, said new Maoist recruits are being sent to Balaghat and Mandla districts from southern regions, and that the numbers of the ultras in Balaghat have surged.
Moreover, police sources said, around 350 Maoists have been deployed in Balaghat to recruit new cadres and reclaim their lost region.
Both Kanha and Bhoramdeo are interconnected through a thick patch of forests, located on the borders of Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh.
According to an intelligence officer, since the Kanha-Bhoramdeo area is more difficult to navigate than the terrains of south Bastar, Maoists are using this to their advantage and rebuilding their military wing by recruiting new cadres.
The impenetrable forests patch of Kanha-Bhoramdeo-Amarkantak is inaccessible, offers a safe hideout for Maoists, and, is very scarcely policed.
In January 2021, PTI reported that over 100 Maoists had crossed over to Madhya Pradesh’s tribal-dominated areas of Mandla and Balaghat districts in the last few months.
Further, the documents found at the encounter site of Maoist Jamuna – aka Sagan Bai – in February 2019, indicated the setting-up of two area committees to focus on strengthening their presence in the new area and recruitment of locals.
Commenting on it, Balaghat SP Tiwari, said, “Earlier, they used the buffer zones of Kanha-Bhoramdeo as a passage to and from Chhattisgarh to MP, but now they have entered into the core parts of Kanha.”
Since the creation of the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone in 2016-17, Maoists have been eyeing the uninhabited lands of Kanha-Bhoramdeo and districts situated at the tri-junction of MMC zone to strengthen their presence in the region.
CPI (Maoist) under the MMC zone has created two divisions with Kanha-Bhoramdeo (KB) being the latest.
“After being cornered and following the surrender of many Maoists leaders in Chhattisgarh, Maoists are looking for new grounds. They have infiltrated Kanha-Bhoramdeo area and have three area committees active in this part” said Shalabh Kumar Sinha, SP Kawardha, Chhattisgarh.
“The Maoist presence in KB division is alarming, we are working with MP Police and Forest Department as well to increase the patrolling in the core areas” he added.
The heightened presence of Maoists in the area has compelled the MP government to deploy six companies of reserved police force. This is in addition to the already posted CRPF battalion and MP police’s anti-Naxal wing, Hawk-force.
“The increased movement of top brass of CPI (Maoist) is evidence to the fact that Kanha-Bhoramdeo is becoming the new hub of Maoists,” said a local journalist.
When contacted, Yashpal Singh Rajput, SP Mandla of Madhya Pradesh said, “Members of Vistar Dalam (the platoon tasked to set-up the cadre in MMC zone’s KB division) along with five other dalams have made their way into the core area of the Kanha.”
However, “police, security personals, two CRPF companies have been deployed and four more are awaited. We are actively working on strengthening our grounds,” Rajput added.
“The demand to implement sixth schedule, forest rights, and other pertinent needs are the key points being exploited by the Maoists to recruit new people in the tribal-dominated areas of Balaghat and Mandla. The recruitment drive on MP’s side is sparse as of now but, if the incursion rate isn’t tackled, it will increase significantly,” he added.
Alok Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, wildlife, MP said, “We are cooperating with the police and security personals to free the region from Maoists."
(Kashif Kakvi is a Bhopal-based freelance journalist. He can be reached @KashifKakvi. Vishnukant Tiwari is a Raipur-based freelance journalist and writes on Chhattisgarh and can be reached @vishnukant_7)
Published: 14 Feb 2021,06:29 PM IST