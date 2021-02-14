Chased Away From Chhattisgarh, Are Maoists Shifting Base to MP?  

Interestingly, in the last four months alone, the Balaghat police have killed five suspected Maoists in Madhya Pradesh.

The encounter of two suspected Maoists in MP’s Mandla comes after the Balaghat police had in December last year, encountered two female Maoists – Savitri alias Aayte (24) and Shobha (30) – in an overnight operation. The two were killed in the Borevan forest region, which about 55 km away from the district headquarters.

Prior to this, another female Maoist of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district – Sharda, associated with Katia-Mocha-Vistaar-Dalam – was gunned in Balaghat district on 4 November. She was carrying a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh on her head.

In addition to it, heavy crossfire had erupted between police and Maoists in Mandla district on the night of 28 January this year.

The fire-exchange took place in an area near the MP-Chhattisgarh border, which is reportedly used by the Maoists to cross over from one state to another. During that incident, the Maoists fled after 100 rounds of bullets were fired by both sides.