Manipur Viral Video: Fifth Accused Arrested in Sexual Assault Case

The Manipur Police has arrested a fifth accused person in connection with a video of sexual assault that went viral on social media on Wednesday, 19 July.

The latest person to be arrested in the horrific case has been identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei (19), the police said, as per India Today.

Four accused persons were nabbed in connection with the incident on Thursday, 20 July, and sent to police custody for 11 days.