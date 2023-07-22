Manipur Viral Video: Fifth Accused Arrested in Sexual Assault Case

Four accused persons were arrested in connection with the case on Thursday, 20 July, and sent to 11 day police custody.
The Manipur Police has arrested a fifth accused person in connection with a video of sexual assault that went viral on social media on Wednesday, 19 July.
The latest person to be arrested in the horrific case has been identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei (19), the police said, as per India Today.
Four accused persons were nabbed in connection with the incident on Thursday, 20 July, and sent to police custody for 11 days.
The women, who were visibly distressed and crying for help, were dragged and molested by their captors.
The incident seen in the video occurred in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on 4 May, after a Meitei mob descended the B Phainom village with ammunition, and allegedly burnt houses down – a day after ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state.
The first to be arrested in the case, Heradas, is seen wearing a green shirt in the viral video. A zero FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 376 (rape), and 326 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
