Manipur Video: NCW Chief Responds to Flak Over Late Action, Here's What She Said

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma recently responded to the mounting criticism over the alleged inadequacy of action on the commission’s part in the aftermath of the instance of the disrobing and parading of women in Manipur.

CONTEXT: While the instance took place on 4 May, media reports have said the NCW chief only took suo motu cognizance after the video went viral earlier this week.

WHAT DID NCW CHIEF SAY? Thus, in response to all the flak coming her way, Sharma reportedly said that she wrote three letters to Manipur authorities but received no response.

As per Hindustan Times, Sharma said that she had forwarded all the complaints received by her to the chief secretary (CS) and director general of police (DGP). She added: