Seeking Refuge in Assam, Survivors of Jiribam Violence Share Stories of Despair

The killing of a farmer in Jiribam, Manipur, led to retaliatory attacks and the consequent displacement of about 2,000 people, many of whom fled to the relief camps in Assam's Cachar district.
In this video ground report, survivors of the Jiribam violence narrate how they escaped and how they are enduring the hardships of a relief camp.
