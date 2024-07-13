Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Seeking Refuge in Assam, Survivors of Jiribam Violence Share Stories of Despair

Seeking Refuge in Assam, Survivors of Jiribam Violence Share Stories of Despair

In this video ground report, survivors of the Jirbam violence narrate how they escaped.

Saptarshi Basak
India
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Kuki woman belonging to Jiribam, who fled to a relief camp in Cachar, Assam.</p></div>
i

A Kuki woman belonging to Jiribam, who fled to a relief camp in Cachar, Assam.

(Photo: Paplu Das/The Quint)

advertisement

The killing of a farmer in Jiribam, Manipur, led to retaliatory attacks and the consequent displacement of about 2,000 people, many of whom fled to the relief camps in Assam's Cachar district. 

In this video ground report, survivors of the Jiribam violence narrate how they escaped and how they are enduring the hardships of a relief camp.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT