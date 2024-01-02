Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur After Four Killed by Assailants, Curfew Imposed

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur After Four Killed by Assailants, Curfew Imposed

Following the heightened tensions, a curfew was imposed in all areas of Imphal West district.
Borun Thockchom
Published:

Fresh violence was reported from Manipur on Monday, 1 January, after the killing of four individuals by unknown assailants.

(Screenshot: Accessed by The Quint)

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

Details: The incident took place on the evening of New Year's Day in Lilong Nungei of the state's Thoubal district.

  • Unidentified armed assailants came in four Maruti gypsies and opened fire, killing four people.

  • In retaliation, the villagers burnt down the vehicles of the assailants.

  • However, the assailants reportedly managed to escape. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear.

Curfew imposed: Following the heightened tensions, the Manipur government imposed a curfew in all areas of Imphal West district with immediate effect.

Yes, but: "Movement of persons belonging to essential services such as Health, Electricity, PHED, Petrol Pumps, Schools/Colleges, Municipality, Press, and Electronic media, functioning of Courts and to and fro movement of flight passengers to airport and Contractor/Worker with valid Airport Entry Permit (AEP) shall be exempted from the imposition of curfew [...]" the order read.

Curfew order issued by the Imphal West district magistrate.

Why it matters: Most of the locals in the area where the attack took place belong to a Muslim community known as Meitei Pangals, who had (so far) not been involved in the recurring episodes of ethnic violence witnessed in the northeastern state since 3 May 2023, according to Hindustan Times.

Message from CM: Condemning the violence and appealing for peace, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law."

