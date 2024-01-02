Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur After Four Killed by Assailants, Curfew Imposed

Fresh violence was reported from Manipur on Monday, 1 January, after the killing of four individuals by unknown assailants.
Details: The incident took place on the evening of New Year's Day in Lilong Nungei of the state's Thoubal district.
Unidentified armed assailants came in four Maruti gypsies and opened fire, killing four people.
In retaliation, the villagers burnt down the vehicles of the assailants.
However, the assailants reportedly managed to escape. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear.
Curfew imposed: Following the heightened tensions, the Manipur government imposed a curfew in all areas of Imphal West district with immediate effect.
Yes, but: "Movement of persons belonging to essential services such as Health, Electricity, PHED, Petrol Pumps, Schools/Colleges, Municipality, Press, and Electronic media, functioning of Courts and to and fro movement of flight passengers to airport and Contractor/Worker with valid Airport Entry Permit (AEP) shall be exempted from the imposition of curfew [...]" the order read.
Why it matters: Most of the locals in the area where the attack took place belong to a Muslim community known as Meitei Pangals, who had (so far) not been involved in the recurring episodes of ethnic violence witnessed in the northeastern state since 3 May 2023, according to Hindustan Times.
Message from CM: Condemning the violence and appealing for peace, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law."
