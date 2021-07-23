Manipur HC Orders Release of Journo Detained Under NSA for Facebook Post

The Manipur High Court on Friday, 23 July, directed the interim release of Manipur journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem who was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) for a post on his Facebook wall after a BJP leader died due to COVID, commenting that “cow dung, cow urine did not work".

This comes a day after his wife, Ranjita Elangbam, wrote a letter to the Manipur High Court, demanding the immediate release of the scribe. While hearing the petition, the bench ordered the release of Wangkhem by 5 pm on Friday.

Elangbam's letter came a day after political activist Erendro Liechombam, who had been booked under the same charges, was released from jail following an order from the Supreme Court.